Late Afternoon Rain & Rumbles Possible Thursday

Small area of low pressure spent Wednesday slowly spinning through the Brazos Valley, keeping scattered spots of rain dotting the area. Our rain chance for the day will fizzle once the sun goes down, putting those showers to bed by 7 to 8pm. Expect it to be a still night across the Brazos Valley -- with the high humidity and a saturated ground, that could lead to patchy fog by daybreak Thursday. A few showers and isolated downpours could be set up around sunrise closer to I-10 / Houston. As this area of low pressure pulls away from Texas, it should help kick a boundary in from the south by late afternoon and early evening. That means the chance for scattered downpours and non-severe thunderstorms moving south to north between mid-afternoon and early evening. Not everyone gets rain, but many of us should be close enough for a breezy wind to arrive as we round out the day, which in the least should help drop temperatures a bit from our afternoon upper 80s / low 90s.

A disturbance is expected to move north out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, west of I-35. That will be close enough to keep skies generally cloudy as we close out the week, and maybe even fling a few showers and non-severe storms our way at times. Put those two together and highs should only reach the mid-80s! By the weekend, muddled sunshine, highs in the low 90s, heat index around 100°, and an isolated afternoon rain chance. Super hazy skies are forecast by late Thursday and Friday as that plume of Saharan dust finally settles in.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 71. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and non-severe storms. High: 85. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

