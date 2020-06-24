Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT CHILDREN

Judge stays migrant teen's expulsion under US virus policy

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nicholas in Washington did not rule Wednesday on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds of migrant children. Instead, he has told lawyers for the government and the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to hear more about the case and make a final decision on the boy’s fate in the near future.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas hits 5,000 new cases for first time as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. The announcement Tuesday marks another troubling new milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said Tuesday at a news conference with the solider’s family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22. Garcia, a Democrat representing Texas’s 29th congressional district, and Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier.

LAKE BODY

Texas man charged in connection with body found in container

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas. Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD CHARGES

North Texan charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief fund

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been charged with multiple counts, including fraud and money laundering, after authorities accused him of applying fraudulently for $3 million from the federal coronavirus relief fund. Federal prosecutors say Fahad Shah was arrested Tuesday on three counts of wire fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank and four counts of money laundering. A federal indictment alleges that the 44-year-old suburban Dallas man fraudulently applied for $3 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The indictment says he got more than $1.5 million that he used to buy a Tesla and make personal investments and home mortgage payments.

AP-US-FATAL-POLICE-SHOOTING-STABBING

Police: Stabbings apparently random in Central Texas city

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer. Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive. Walpole hasn't provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random. Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Isolated and afraid, detained migrant kids worry about virus

HOUSTON (AP) — The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a legal services group that represents detained families, says the families should be released. ICE and the private prison company CoreCivic that operates Dilley about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio defend the care given to detainees and say they have taken special precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Among those efforts, ICE has released 900 people considered to have extra medical risk. So far, no coronavirus cases among detainees have been reported at Dilley.

INMATE DEATH-TEXAS

Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell. The county sheriff's office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m. The Texas Rangers is investigating his death. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.

AUSTIN SHOOTING

Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

VENEZUELA-US CONGRESSMAN

Sources: Venezuela wooed Texas Republican to ease sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that Venezuela’s socialist government tried to recruit then-Congressman Pete Sessions to broker a meeting with the CEO of Exxon Mobil at the same time it was secretly paying a close former House colleague $50 million to keep U.S. sanctions at bay. An official at state-run oil giant PDVSA sent an email to the Texas Republican seeking his help arranging a meeting between Venezuela’s oil minister and Darren Woods, then at the helm of Exxon. The email has been shared with U.S. federal law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the request.