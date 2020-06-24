Local blood center offering free antibody testing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The Blood Center of Brazos Valley says new donors will have the option for a free antibody test for the coronavirus.

This testing does not detect if you actively have the virus but it could reveal if your body has produced antibodies after contracting it.

To be eligible for the free test, donors must complete a whole blood platelet, a double red blood cell, or a plasma donation.

“It does take about seven days to get the results back and it can just show your immune levels to COVID-19,” said Stephen Walk Operations Manager of The Blood Center of Brazos Valley.

The center says they recommend calling ahead and making an appointment. You can find them online at giveblood.org.

