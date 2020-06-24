Man wanted for shooting death in Bryan arrested Tuesday night in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they successfully apprehended a man wanted for a shooting death earlier this month in Bryan.

College Station police say they were tipped off around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that DeShawn Dewayne Franklin, 18, of Bryan was armed and located at an apartment in the 1500 block of Airline Drive near Longmire Drive. Police went to the complex and secured the area. Several neighboring residents tell KBTX they were asked to evacuate the area until Franklin peacefully surrendered around 9:37 p.m.

Police say he was taken into custody on five outstanding warrants including three for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon from Bryan Police, one for a parole violation, and another for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle from Galveston County.

Warrant Arrest in the 1500 block of Airline Drive (near Longmire Dr.) — Officers responding to a tip at about 8:35 p.m. located an armed, wanted man in an apartment. SWAT and HNT responded to assist. While the surrounding area was being secured, the man surrendered peacefully. pic.twitter.com/aZnxsusAAv — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 24, 2020

Franklin is the second of three suspects now in custody for the June 3rd deadly drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Clark Street in Bryan. Derrick O’Bryant Smith, 32, of Bryan, was killed in the shooting. The Bryan Police Department believes the shooting was the result of a previous incident between the involved parties, but no other details have been publicly released.

On June 11, Ayrian Brown was arrested in Austin. Police are still looking for Demetrius Thomas of Bryan.

