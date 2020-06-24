Advertisement

More scattered rain, only isolated flooding today

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not a bad idea to keep the rain gear with you through the end of the week, but especially Wednesday. Areas along and east of I-45 have seen significant rain yesterday and overnight, so the morning drive could be a little tricky, especially in Walker and Trinity counties. For the rest of us, some light rain could greet you out the door this morning, and will more than likely say hello to you again this afternoon. We’ll go for about 60% coverage of showers and a couple storms into the afternoon. Flooding shouldn’t be an issue for most of us, but keep an eye out around the usual trouble spots.

As the low responsible for this heavy rain slogs to our south and east, coverage will take a step down for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That said, heat of the day pop up showers and storms still look likely, with 30-40% coverage expected into the weekend. And, oh yeah, the dust! You may notice a touch of haze as early as this afternoon, but concentration of dust will be highest from Thursday through Saturday.

Wednesday: Generally cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH Until 7am Wednesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Lots of chances for rain this week

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Scattered Rain & Downpours Expected This Week

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Father’s Day Downpours Possible

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Welcoming in the First Day of Summer with More Chances for Rain

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Spotty Rain Chance with a Lot of Humidity Coming Our Way

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

South Wind Turns On, Moisture Swings In

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Get it while it’s hot - and not humid!

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Attempting a Few Downpours by Father’s Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast