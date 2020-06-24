More scattered rain, only isolated flooding today

Not a bad idea to keep the rain gear with you through the end of the week, but especially Wednesday. Areas along and east of I-45 have seen significant rain yesterday and overnight, so the morning drive could be a little tricky, especially in Walker and Trinity counties. For the rest of us, some light rain could greet you out the door this morning, and will more than likely say hello to you again this afternoon. We’ll go for about 60% coverage of showers and a couple storms into the afternoon. Flooding shouldn’t be an issue for most of us, but keep an eye out around the usual trouble spots.

As the low responsible for this heavy rain slogs to our south and east, coverage will take a step down for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That said, heat of the day pop up showers and storms still look likely, with 30-40% coverage expected into the weekend. And, oh yeah, the dust! You may notice a touch of haze as early as this afternoon, but concentration of dust will be highest from Thursday through Saturday.

Wednesday: Generally cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

