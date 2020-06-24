Advertisement

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York.Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

