Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor will be fired, Friday, June 19, 2020. Taylor was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The letter also said Hankison violated the rule against using deadly force.

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.

Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

