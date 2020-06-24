Advertisement

Some bagged salads recalled amid cyclospora outbreak

The recall of salad mixes is expanding as health officials investigate an outbreak of cyclospora infections.
The recall of salad mixes is expanding as health officials investigate an outbreak of cyclospora infections.(Source: FDA/CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The recall of salad mixes is expanding as health officials investigate an outbreak of cyclospora infections.

Hy-Vee brand, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms and ALDI Little Salad Bar bagged salads labeled “garden salads” have been removed from grocery store shelves in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled salads from Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and ALDI, throw them away, even if no one has gotten sick.

The Food and Drug Administration says the outbreak is affecting seven Midwestern states - Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. There have been 122 reported illnesses with 19 hospitalizations since May.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and bloating, nausea and fatigue.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Calvert ISD closes facilities and ends Summer Feed program due COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A Calvert ISD staff member has been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The school district has shut down facilities for cleaning and has ended its Summer Feed program early.

News

Three dead after early morning house fire in Bryan

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

Person of interest in Bryan shooting death arrested Tuesday night in College Station

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
An 18-year-old from Bryan is the second of three suspects arrested for a deadly drive-by shooting earlier this month in Bryan.

National

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

National

Amber Alert: Teen abducted in N.Y.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was taken around 4:36 a.m. Wednesday in Queens.

Latest News

National

Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The announcement shed new light on the tragedy after Pakistani investigators had earlier said only that the crash resulted from engine failure.

National Politics

2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALAN FRAM
Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots.

News

Three dead after early morning house fire in Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

Health officials warn coronavirus not under control

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
U.S. health officials are warning the virus in not under control.

Coronavirus

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LORNE COOK
Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States.