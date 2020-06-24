St. Jude Dream Home raises $485,000

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This year’s local St. Jude Dream home raised almost half a million dollars for the research hospital.

Usually, there’s a big party at the check presentation, but because of the pandemic, Magruder Homes and Pitman Custom Homes held a smaller ceremony in front of the neighborhood.

”It’s incredible, it’s really great to see our community come together. This is our second year doing it and we’ve been able to raise over one million dollars for this research hospital and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community,” said John Magruder, founder of Magruder Homes.

The money was raised through the sale of the home, donations, and fundraising. The family who bought the house already moved in last month.

It might be harder this year to raise money as millions of Americans are out of work, but Jimmy Pitman says things went smoothly.

“Our trades really worked hard together to coordinate with all the logistics through all the things we’re going through. We had a family reach out to us and want to purchase the home and it was a great process. We were very fortunate,” said Pitman.

This isn’t the last dream home for the Brazos Valley. The team plans to build another home next year and continue as long as the community keeps supporting them.

