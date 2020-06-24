Advertisement

’Sul’ Ross statue back on display on Texas A&M campus

The 'Sul' Ross statue has been cleaned and is back on display.
The 'Sul' Ross statue has been cleaned and is back on display.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue that stands in the middle of Texas A&M University campus is back on display.

The statue, an icon yet controversial landmark on campus, was found defaced with graffiti on June 10, and was subsequently covered up. Today, KBTX received news that the now cleaned statue is back on display.

The vandalism of the statue sparked protests for and against keeping the statue on campus. Sul Ross was the first president of the university, and is often credited with being the reason the university survived. Others say that his position as a general in the Confederate army outweighs his merits to the university.

A criminal investigation was opened by Texas A&M University Police. On June 17, investigators said surveillance video shows what appears to be a white male damaging the statue around 3:18 a.m. on June 10. Based on the video, they believe he is the only suspect.

