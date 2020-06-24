Advertisement

Thousands petition Disney World to delay reopening as Florida COVID-19 cases surge

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 7,000 people are urging Disney World to delay reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve signed a moveon.org petition, which says in part: “This virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state.”

Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida as the park preps for a phased reopening starting on July 11.

Disney is putting several measures in place to reopen safely, but those who signed the petition are hoping they and local officials reconsider, saying it’s not fair to ask Disney employees to risk their lives.

There’s a similar petition calling for Disney to push back the reopening of Disneyland in California, which is set for July 17. That petition has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Disney plans to reopen all 12 of its theme parks around the world by mid-July.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M won’t require ACT/SAT scores for Spring, Summer, Fall 2021

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Texas A&M University says they will not be requiring submission of ACT or SAT scores for freshman applicants for the 2021 admission cycle.

Coronavirus

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bayer is paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup

News

St. Jude Dream Home raises $485,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
This year’s local St. Jude Dream home raised almost half a million dollars for the research hospital.

Latest News

National

Oklahoma soccer club to play ‘This Land Is Your Land’ instead of national anthem before games

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Oklahoma soccer team has announced it will no longer play the national anthem before its games.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 6/24

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

National Politics

Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

National

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.