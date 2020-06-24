Treat of the Day: Officer Bustos-Lozano

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Detention Officer Bustos-Lozano was recently awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving the life of an inmate inside of the Brazos County Detention Center.

An inmate was choking on his meal when Bustos-Lozano sprung into action.

Although the detention center has a medical staff to respond to all medical emergencies, Officer Bustos-Lozano, without hesitation, stepped in to perform life saving measures.

