Uneven Steven: Widely varying rainfall totals Tuesday into Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the rain is still falling into Wednesday, we have tallied reports from official measuring stations and our PinPoint Weather Watchers from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Austin County

Bellville - 1.95″

Eagle Lake - 1.62″

San Felipe - 0.38"

Brazos County

Easterwood Field - 0.22″

Coulter Field - 0.22″

Bryan - 0.74″

Wixon Valley - 0.10″

Kurten - 0.5″

W OSR - 0.6″

Burleson County

Caldwell - 0.21″

Snook - 0.25″

Somerville - 0.18″

Hwy696/CR 324 - 0.5″

Grimes County

Navasota - 2.04″

Anderson - 0.47"

Houston County

Crockett - 0.28″

Kennard - 0.29″

Ratcliff - 2.13″

Leon County

Flynn - 0.6″

Madison County

North Zulch - 0.19″

Madisonville - 0.02″

Montgomery County

Montgomery - 4.50″

Willis - 3.36″

Conroe - 2.20″

Magnolia - 1.79″

Tomball - 1.01″

Trinity County

Groveton - 8.20″

Trinity - 7.10″

4 miles N Trinity - 4.17″

Walker County

Riverside - 4.20″

Huntsville - 3.00″

Waller County

Waller - 0.36″

Katy - 1.00″

Hempstead - 0.28″

Washington County

Burton - 0.25″

Brenham - 0.03″

Carmine - 0.24″

