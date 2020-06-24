Uneven Steven: Widely varying rainfall totals Tuesday into Wednesday
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the rain is still falling into Wednesday, we have tallied reports from official measuring stations and our PinPoint Weather Watchers from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
Austin County
- Bellville - 1.95″
- Eagle Lake - 1.62″
- San Felipe - 0.38"
Brazos County
- Easterwood Field - 0.22″
- Coulter Field - 0.22″
- Bryan - 0.74″
- Wixon Valley - 0.10″
- Kurten - 0.5″
- W OSR - 0.6″
Burleson County
- Caldwell - 0.21″
- Snook - 0.25″
- Somerville - 0.18″
- Hwy696/CR 324 - 0.5″
Grimes County
- Navasota - 2.04″
- Anderson - 0.47"
Houston County
- Crockett - 0.28″
- Kennard - 0.29″
- Ratcliff - 2.13″
Leon County
- Flynn - 0.6″
Madison County
- North Zulch - 0.19″
- Madisonville - 0.02″
Montgomery County
- Montgomery - 4.50″
- Willis - 3.36″
- Conroe - 2.20″
- Magnolia - 1.79″
- Tomball - 1.01″
Trinity County
- Groveton - 8.20″
- Trinity - 7.10″
- 4 miles N Trinity - 4.17″
Walker County
- Riverside - 4.20″
- Huntsville - 3.00″
Waller County
- Waller - 0.36″
- Katy - 1.00″
- Hempstead - 0.28″
Washington County
- Burton - 0.25″
- Brenham - 0.03″
- Carmine - 0.24″
