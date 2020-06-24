Advertisement

Uneven Steven: Widely varying rainfall totals Tuesday into Wednesday

We saw a remarkably uneven distribution of rainfall across the Brazos Valley Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and more could be on the way before the week is done.
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the rain is still falling into Wednesday, we have tallied reports from official measuring stations and our PinPoint Weather Watchers from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Austin County

  • Bellville - 1.95″
  • Eagle Lake - 1.62″
  • San Felipe - 0.38"

Brazos County

  • Easterwood Field - 0.22″
  • Coulter Field - 0.22″
  • Bryan - 0.74″
  • Wixon Valley - 0.10″
  • Kurten - 0.5″
  • W OSR - 0.6″

Burleson County

  • Caldwell - 0.21″
  • Snook - 0.25″
  • Somerville - 0.18″
  • Hwy696/CR 324 - 0.5″

Grimes County

  • Navasota - 2.04″
  • Anderson - 0.47"

Houston County

  • Crockett - 0.28″
  • Kennard - 0.29″
  • Ratcliff - 2.13″

Leon County

  • Flynn - 0.6″

Madison County

  • North Zulch - 0.19″
  • Madisonville - 0.02″

Montgomery County

  • Montgomery - 4.50″
  • Willis - 3.36″
  • Conroe - 2.20″
  • Magnolia - 1.79″
  • Tomball - 1.01″

Trinity County

  • Groveton - 8.20″
  • Trinity - 7.10″
  • 4 miles N Trinity - 4.17″

Walker County

  • Riverside - 4.20″
  • Huntsville - 3.00″

Waller County

  • Waller - 0.36″
  • Katy - 1.00″
  • Hempstead - 0.28″

Washington County

  • Burton - 0.25″
  • Brenham - 0.03″
  • Carmine - 0.24″

