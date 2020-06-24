Advertisement

US investigates headlight failures in about 392,000 Kia SUVs

This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh
This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating complaints that headlights can suddenly fail in some older Kia SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.

The agency says it has 74 reports of failures that may be related to connectors overheating. There were no reports of crashes or injuries.

Some complaints allege that both headlights went out in the middle of turns or while traveling on the highway. 

In a statement, Kia says its cooperating, and its own investigation shows that both headlights have not gone dark at the same time. 

U.S. investigators will determine how often the problem happens and look into the safety consequences. 

