VIDEO: Here’s what Brazos County leaders say about face mask mandates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More counties and cities across Texas are mandating face masks be worn in public as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at record rates. Many local governments are now mandating businesses to require face masks to be worn by customers or the business could face a penalty.

The issue will be discussed at Thursday’s city council meeting in College Station but so for no formal action has been taken on the county level or in the city of Bryan.

At Monday’s news conference at the Brazos County Health District, the mayors of Bryan and College Station and along with the county judge each shared their thoughts on the matter. Click on the video player below to see their remarks.

Where face masks are required at businesses:

Bexar County (San Antonio)

Travis County (Austin)

City of Galveston

Dallas County

Harris County (Houston)

Jefferson County (Beaumont)

Hidalgo County

Cameron County

El Paso County

City of Waco

Hays County

As of Tuesday, June 23, Texas reported more than 47,000 active cases of the virus. In an exclusive interview Tuesday with KBTX’s Crystal Galny, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safety practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining a safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home. Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”

“You’re seeing the virus gain in speed as it crosses Brazos County, College Station, Bryan.”

