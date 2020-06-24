Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Robertson County
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two walk-up testing sites are coming to Robertson County.
On July 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can get tested for COVID-19. Preregistration is not required, and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
There will be two locations:
- Hearne High School
- 1201 West Brown, Hearne, TX
- Pridgeon Center
- 351 Cooks Lane, Franklin, TX
If you want to get tested, you will need to bring a picture ID or DL with a current address, a phone number so a doctor can follow-up with information, and an email address so the information can be sent.
