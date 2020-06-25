A&M police: Releasing video of Sul Ross statue vandalism would ‘jeopardize’ investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is asking Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to make a ruling on whether surveillance video showing the statue of Lawrence Sullivan “Sully” Ross being vandalized should be released.

KBTX filed an open records request to obtain a copy of the surveillance video on June 12.

In a letter dated June 24, the Texas A&M System’s Assistant General Counsel, Claudene Marshall, asserts that releasing the video would jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation by university police.

On June 17, Texas A&M police said surveillance video showed what appears to be a white male damaging the statue around 3:18 a.m. on June 10. Officials said the man was wearing black clothes and a mask. Based on the video, police believe he is the only suspect.

The Texas A&M System’s stance is not uncommon in criminal investigations and the Attorney General’s office is likely to decide in their favor.

Under the state’s public information act, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors are allowed to block the release of information, including items like surveillance photos and videos, if they believe the “release of the information would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of the crime,” as Texas A&M asserts.

In their letter to the attorney general’s office, the university said another individual also filed open records requests for the video.

The statue was spray-painted overnight on June 10. The letters BLM and ACAB were seen spray-painted in red. The body and face of Sully were also targeted with red paint and what appears to be a rainbow-colored wig.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.