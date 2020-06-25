Advertisement

A&M police: Releasing video of Sul Ross statue vandalism would ‘jeopardize’ investigation

University police are asking the Texas Attorney General to make a decision on releasing the video
(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is asking Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to make a ruling on whether surveillance video showing the statue of Lawrence Sullivan “Sully” Ross being vandalized should be released.

KBTX filed an open records request to obtain a copy of the surveillance video on June 12.

In a letter dated June 24, the Texas A&M System’s Assistant General Counsel, Claudene Marshall, asserts that releasing the video would jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation by university police.

On June 17, Texas A&M police said surveillance video showed what appears to be a white male damaging the statue around 3:18 a.m. on June 10. Officials said the man was wearing black clothes and a mask. Based on the video, police believe he is the only suspect.

The Texas A&M System’s stance is not uncommon in criminal investigations and the Attorney General’s office is likely to decide in their favor.

Under the state’s public information act, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors are allowed to block the release of information, including items like surveillance photos and videos, if they believe the “release of the information would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of the crime,” as Texas A&M asserts.

In their letter to the attorney general’s office, the university said another individual also filed open records requests for the video.

The statue was spray-painted overnight on June 10. The letters BLM and ACAB were seen spray-painted in red. The body and face of Sully were also targeted with red paint and what appears to be a rainbow-colored wig.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From the Ground Up: Ground Beef Demand Surges During Pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
It’s safe to say that most of us have eaten more at home than normal during the outbreak of the Coronavirus and that has been challenging for some folks that just don’t cook a lot. But apparently, ground meat doesn’t intimidate inexperienced cooks like some meat cuts do.

Breaking

Gov. Abbott pauses reopening phases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday Texas will halt future phases of “Open Texas” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Breaking

Governor Abbott issues new executive order for some Texas counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Governor Abbott issues a new executive order for major county hospitals in Texas.

Latest News

News

Could the City of College Station mandate masks soon?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The City of College Station will consider mandating face masks inside all businesses at Thursday’s virtual city council meeting.

News

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Austin, Waller Counties through sunrise Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ausitn and Waller Counties until 6am Thursday, June 25th

News

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Tests are available but finding one that's affordable or free could be a challenge. Here's a few ideas to help.

News

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation of 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
M.C. Harris High School holds graduation at Merrill Green Stadium

VOD Recordings

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 14 hours ago