A&M President offers reward for info on racist incident on campus

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s President Michael K. Young has released a statement following an incident involving racist notes left on a student’s car Wednesday.

“Acts of racism are irreconcilable with the values we uphold here at Texas A&M University,” said Young. “Those who promote hate, discrimination and disrespect are not welcomed at this institution. We are tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color. For those found responsible of racial or ethnic harassment, we can and will enforce appropriate sanctions under our code of student conduct, which allows us to pursue action against stalking, harassment and related retaliation that violate a person’s civil rights. 

President Young offered a $1,200 reward for valid information that leads to identifying the person or people responsible for a racist incident at an apartment complex on Texas A&M’s property.

Wednesday, Isaih Martin posted a picture of racist notes that contained racial slurs on his car on Twitter, with the caption, “I hate it here. Y’all still don’t think A&M is racist? #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike.”

The post received a lot of attention, including a responding tweet from the university, instructing Martin to “report any incidents of hate you witness online or in-person at stophate.tamu.edu.”

The incident occurred in the Park West parking lot, and the apartment complex has gotten involved in the investigation, tweeting that they have been in contact the TAMU Police.

Full statement from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young:

MICHAEL K. YOUNG

PRESIDENT

June 25, 2020

Yesterday afternoon I learned of a detestable racist event – messages of hate were left on the car windshield of a Texas A&M student.

Our University Police Department is working with the management of the apartment complex where the car was parked to investigate these intolerable messages. The incident, with accompanying images, was also reported to the Stop Hate website and is being examined by appropriate university officials. 

Texas A&M is offering a $1,200 reward based on valid information that leads to identifying the person or people responsible. If you have any information, please call 979-845-8897 or email todd.vandresar@tamu.edu

Acts of racism are irreconcilable with the values we uphold here at Texas A&M University. Those who promote hate, discrimination and disrespect are not welcomed at this institution. We are tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color. For those found responsible of racial or ethnic harassment, we can and will enforce appropriate sanctions under our code of student conduct, which allows us to pursue action against stalking, harassment and related retaliation that violate a person’s civil rights. 

As Aggies, we often talk about our core values. We need to live them. Let me be clear: Incidents like the one yesterday have no place at Texas A&M. Anyone who believes that hate is acceptable is not wanted at Texas A&M.

