BCS Chamber: Pausing reopening pauses recovery, but it’s necessary right now

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The state of Texas is pressing “pause” on re-opening efforts, and that means a “pause” in the economic recovery of the Bryan-College Station area, according to the president of the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

“But I think a pause—it’s a short-term setback in order to be able to continue to reopen down the road,” said Glen Brewer. “We need to look toward the end of the summer, think about Texas A&M coming back and Blinn. This is probably a good time for us to get our hands on this and to get this under control so that later on we can continue our reopening.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that while businesses can remain open at current capacity and operating practices, no more phases will happen until further notice. Brewer isn’t bitter about the governor’s move, citing the concerning statistics in Brazos County.

“As you look and see our infections and hospitalization continue to rise, and that’s one of the things we’ve always said to look at,” Brewer said. “It’s probably appropriate to pause on the reopening.”

Furthermore, businesses can still operate at current capacity, which Brewer says will be key to making it through this unexpected time.

“Most of our businesses to some extent have the ability to generate income right now,” said Brewer. “If we follow the rules, do what we know we need to do—not only in our businesses but also in our social life—I think we’ll be better off in the long term at the end of the summer.”

