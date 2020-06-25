Bishop named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team

AUSTIN, Texas – Jon Bishop of the Texas A&M men’s track & field/cross country teams was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team, the organization announced on Thursday afternoon. It is the first of such honors for Bishop.

Bishop graduated from A&M in May with his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis, all while maintaining a 3.94 grade-point average. He plans to return to Aggieland in the Fall to pursue a master’s in computer science and compete during the 2021 outdoor track & field season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the College Station native was voted the 2020 Southeastern Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s head coaches. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and was honored with the Classroom Excellence Award for outstanding work in advanced calculus.

On the field of competition, Bishop earned SEC Indoor Second Team honors, finishing third in the 3000m (8:11.59) at the 2020 SEC Indoor Championships. The distance specialist also garnered SEC Cross Country Second Team honors, placing 14th at the 2019 SEC Cross Country Championships.