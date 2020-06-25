Advertisement

Bombers Add 3 Hitters for 2020 Season

Two outfielders, a catcher join Brazos Valley
(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bryan / College Station, TX (June 25, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players to the roster for the summer. Outfielder’s Manny Garcia and Sam Thompson will join catcher Peyton Lewis in giving the Bombers offensive and defensive support. 

Garcia is a senior returning to Lousiana Tech after playing his first two collegiate seasons with Northeast Texas Community College. In his sophomore year at Northeast Texas, he led the team with a .378 batting average, 56 RBI’s and 14 home runs. He graduated from Pascual High School in his hometown Caguas, Puerto Rico. 

Thompson is a freshman right fielder from TCU. He made eight appearances in the shortened 2020 season for the Horned Frogs. He notched seven hits, including two triples and a double, in 23 at-bats. A native of Owasso, Oklahoma, Thompson was the 17th ranked prospect in the state coming out of Owasso High School. 

Lewis is a sophomore catcher/right fielder from Texas State. He had two hits in the 12-2 win against Baylor, including a double and an RBI single. He finished the season hitting .250 while also maintaining a perfect fielding percentage. He graduated from Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas, earning All-District 17-6A Second-Team honors in his sophomore and junior seasons. 

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league. 

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

