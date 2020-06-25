Brazos County confirms 27th death, 116 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 116 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 782 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 60′s. There have been 27 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

28 people are currently hospitalized. No one has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

684 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,493. There have been 18,128 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 141

77802: 114

77803: 437

77805: 2

77806: 3

77807: 105

77808: 65

77840: 259

77841: 1

77843: 1

77845: 307

77868: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 30 55 Brazos 684 1,493 Burleson 49 67 Grimes 74 338 Houston 20 171 Lee 35 53 Leon 6 19 Madison 4 24 Milam 25 78 Montgomery 724 1,831 Robertson 26 36 San Jacinto 8 25 Trinity 4 26 Walker 101 2,019 Waller 45 129 Washington 57 245

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 493 staffed hospital beds with 136 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 16 available ICU beds and 37 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 55 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 67 total cases, and 18 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 48 total cases in the county and 39 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 27 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 30 active cases and 251 total cases. There have been 191 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 171 total cases of COVID-19. 67 cases are from the Houston County residents, there are 20 active cases and 47 recovered. Houston County is reporting their first COVID-19 related death. 104 have come from inmates at Eastham Prison. Currently, 104 of the inmates have recovered.

Lee County has reported 35 active cases. The county has a total of 53 cases, with 14 recoveries and three deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 19 total cases, with 5 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 4 active cases. The county has a total of 24 cases.

Milam County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 78 total cases and 52 recovered cases. There are currently two people hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 724 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,831 total cases and 1,071 recovered cases. There are currently 13 hospitalizations and there have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 26 active COVID-19 cases, with 36 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 13

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 25 cases with 18 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 26 total cases with 20 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,019 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 101 cases are active in the community and 272 are recovered community cases. There have been three COVID-19 related community deaths. 1,646 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 45 active cases of COVID-19. There are 129 total cases and 84 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 245 total cases with 158 recoveries and 30 deaths.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 50,774 active cases and 72,898 recoveries. There have been 125,521 total cases reported and 1,836,037 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,249 Texans have died from COVID-19.

242 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 24,421 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on June 24 at 3:50 p.m.