Advertisement

Brazos Valley SBOE rep discusses what school will look like this fall

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas parents and students still don’t know exactly what school will look like for students heading back this fall, and that is because the Texas Education Agency doesn’t either. Guidance was set to be released on Tuesday, as of Thursday, ISDs are awaiting those answers before creating their own back-to-school plans.

Barbara Cargill, the District 8 representative on the State Board of Education, joined First News at Four to discuss.

“It is going to look very different according to the school district,” said Cargill. She listed four options: in-person schooling, Texas Virtual School, and two remote school options (synchronous and asynchronous, a slight difference in timing flexibility of the lessons).

Notably, two of those options require some level of at-home infrastructure for students, including internet access and a reliable device on which to access schoolwork.

“That’s where the school districts are going to have to step in and be creative,” Cargill said. “They could provide handouts of instructional materials... There was another school district that used a school bus as a hot spot.” “It’s not easy for every single student to have that access,” said Cargill.

Currently, schools receive funding based on classroom attendance. Cargill says that a version of this tallying will have to continue, even in a virtual school setting.

“There is going to have to be some type of attendance measure,” said Cargill. “Schools will, unfortunately, be forced to turn that in so that they can receive the funding they need.”

Furthermore, many working parents rely on school as a de facto child care. Gov. Greg Abbott told KBTX that, just like businesses, schools will have to be shut down immediately if there is a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in its walls. Cargill says this inconvenience to parents has been considered at length, but a better option hasn’t been found.

“The number one thing on everyone’s mind is student safety: if there is a reported COVID case, parents will be notified immediately,” said Cargill. “All I can say to parents is be prepared.”

As for the STAAR test, Cargill says that’s the question not only on parents’ minds but on the board’s as well.

“Right now there are plans for the STAAR test to continue; there has to be some kind of accountability,” said Cargill. She says the knowledge it would provide is necessary to gauge how students are adjusting to the new normal schooling. “There is a lot of data collected about how far our students have fallen behind or could fall… As far as what it will look like, it’s hard to say right now.”

Cargill and her fellow SBOE members are participating in four days of meetings next week, and she says she expects to know much more afterward. For the full segment with Cargill, see the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milam County Judge will require masks in public places

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Milam County Judge will require masks in public places

News

Suspect in two Burleson County business burglaries arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man arrested in double burglary in Burleson County.

News

Nominate a “Woman Who Leads” for SARC Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley is beginning a series called “Women Who Lead,” and organizers want you to nominate the female leaders in your life.

News

BCS Chamber: Pausing reopening pauses recovery, but it’s necessary right now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The state of Texas is pressing “pause” on re-opening efforts, and that means a “pause” in the economic recovery of the Bryan-College Station area, according to the president of the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

Latest News

News

SBOE rep on plan for fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Chamber on recovery "pause"

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Rock Prairie Behavioral Health to permanently close

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The hospital’s closure is certain to have a significant impact on mental health services that are already stretched thin across the Brazos Valley.

State

7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP
Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured early Thursday when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city.