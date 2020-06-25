Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation of 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 graduating class from Mary Catherine Harris High School celebrated an outdoor graduation Wednesday night.

Friends and family of the graduates filled the stadium, six feet apart, to watch them walk across the stage.

Sixty-five seniors graduated from the Bryan ISD school, even though the ceremony looked a little different than it has in past years.

It was hosted at Merrill Green Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MC Harris principal Karen Kaspar says she was excited to give her graduates a more normal sense of graduation.

“It is more important for my kids than other schools because they already have to go through so many other hurdles just to get to high school graduation. The work that the kids we have have to do in order to graduate, that’s one thing. Then to have COVID-19 come in and nearly end the chance of graduation,” said Kaspar.

Mercedes Gutierrez, an MC Harris graduate, says it was such a special moment to be able to celebrate in person.

“We have been waiting for this basically our whole life. I feel like it is a moment that we can realize we are moving on, whether it’s to college or to our next chapter. Being able to still walk the stage and get my diploma is exciting,” said Gutierrez.

This was the first of several high school graduations this week for both Bryan and College Station ISDs.

College View High School and Bryan Collegiate High School are hosting theirs Thursday.

On Friday, A&M Consolidated and Bryan High are holding their ceremonies.

Rudder High and College Station High are holding their graduations Saturday.

