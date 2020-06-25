Could the City of College Station mandate masks soon?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station will consider mandating face masks inside all businesses at Thursday’s virtual city council meeting.

In response to the recent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases across Texas, several counties have ordered all local businesses to require the use of face masks. The orders require all employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, who supports the idea, said Wednesday that no action will be taken at Thursday’s meeting, but that there will be a serious conversation as hundreds have reached out on the matter.

“At last count, I’ve received almost 300 emails and folks have said almost exclusively ‘we need to have masks’ and it’s not just folks who are in the most vulnerable populations,” said Mayor Mooney.

Mayor Mooney says if he were to impose the order, it would be very similar to those recently implemented in the Waco area. In those orders, businesses that don’t comply are fined $1,000.

The mayor says as the virus continues to spread throughout the county, residents need to take safety measures seriously, now more than ever.

“Now, we have to find a way to get people’s attention. If it means in order to go into a store, you’re going to have to wear a mask when you’re in closest proximity to other people, I think that’s going to be the step we’re going to have to take,” said Mayor Mooney.

One group pushing this action to be taken across the county is Young Dems BCS. They’ve started a petition on change.org calling on elected officials to issue this order.

”We started it because we noticed that many people were not taking the precaution of wearing face masks and it’s a public health concern,” said Young Dems BCS President Lora Morgan.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, the group had 1,430 out of 1,500 signatures on their petition. Morgan says the organization plans to take the signatures to city leaders at College Station’s City Council meeting Thursday night. It’s a change the organization hopes to see soon across the county.

“A minor inconvenience is not too much to ask to protect the life and health of someone else, and that business asking people to wear masks inside is no different than them saying ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service,‘” said Morgan.

Mayor Mooney says we have to find a way to go about our daily lives while protecting those we love. He says wearing a face mask is just one of the simple ways the community can do their part in keeping those around them safe.

“This is a very, very small, yet inconvenient step. Not to take it would be selfish,” said Mayor Mooney.

