First Half of Friday Looking Wet

A big slug of tropical moisture is working northbound through the Western Gulf of Mexico late Thursday. That moisture is expected to bring rain and non-severe thunderstorm chance to the Brazos Valley, for some as early as pre-sunrise Friday. Between 4am and 7am, widespread rain will be possible from the southwest side of the area to around Hwy 105. Through the morning, while not for the entire Brazos Valley, waves of rain and rumbles will have the opportunity to move from the southwest to the northeast. If there is a soggy aspect to your Friday, the odds are highest before midday. By the afternoon, this widespread rain chance becomes more scattered in nature before we shut it all down between 4pm and sunset. Under the biggest claps of thunder, localized 1″ to 2″ totals are not off the table, with localized higher totals if this rain happens to move across the same areas multiple times through.

Weekend plans outdoors? That chance for wet weather comes down to a more isolated nature with the afternoon heat of the day. Highs are back in the low 90s, with heat index values closer to 100°. There will be a steady breeze blowing through all of this: Friday 15-20mph, gusting 25-30, followed up by a 10-15mph wind out of the south both Saturday and Sunday. A light haze may linger in the sky as the first plume of Saharan dust drifts out of the area. Another round of hazy skies and lowered air quality is in the works through the majority of next week.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms after 4am. Low: 73. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and non-severe storms before noon and a 40% after 1pm. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

