FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Austin, Waller Counties through sunrise Thursday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6am for Austin and Waller Counties.

A stalled boundary draped from just north of Houston to south toward I-10 and the coast near Corpus Christi has allowed a band of very heavy rain to develop Wednesday night. Through the overnight tropical downpours and thunderstorms are expected to train along that boundary, creating localized flood concerns along the way.

This boundary is not expected to move north into the Brazos Valley, but could bring heavy rain to areas north of I-10 in Austin and Waller counties by 2am to 4am.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Those in the watch area should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

⚠️We've issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Texas until 6 AM CDT Thursday. Be weather aware! pic.twitter.com/EBAnQwnaa6 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 25, 2020

.@NWSWPC weighing in on heavy rain falling just south of the Brazos Valley on a stalled boundary.



Flooding / flash flooding is expected in areas, especially if it moves a little further to the south. At this time, not expected to move north



More: https://t.co/fTIgvIKInL pic.twitter.com/LNLnzYXBXZ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 25, 2020

