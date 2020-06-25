Advertisement

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Austin, Waller Counties through sunrise Thursday

Isolated totals of 2" to 4" or higher will be possible overnight
Flash Flood Watch until 6am Thursday, June 25th
Flash Flood Watch until 6am Thursday, June 25th(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6am for Austin and Waller Counties.

A stalled boundary draped from just north of Houston to south toward I-10 and the coast near Corpus Christi has allowed a band of very heavy rain to develop Wednesday night. Through the overnight tropical downpours and thunderstorms are expected to train along that boundary, creating localized flood concerns along the way.

This boundary is not expected to move north into the Brazos Valley, but could bring heavy rain to areas north of I-10 in Austin and Waller counties by 2am to 4am.

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP FOR THE LATEST RADAR AND WARNING INFORMATION

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Those in the watch area should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Could the City of College Station mandate masks soon?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The City of College Station will consider mandating face masks inside all businesses at Thursday’s virtual city council meeting.

News

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Tests are available but finding one that's affordable or free could be a challenge. Here's a few ideas to help.

News

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation of 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
M.C. Harris High School holds graduation at Merrill Green Stadium

VOD Recordings

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 2 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Online Petition for Fask Masks in BCS

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

More Rain Coming Thursday & Friday, Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Brazos Valley between June 25th and 26th, 2020.

News

Names of victims of early morning fire released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

St. Jude Dream Home raises $485,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bombers Add 6 Players from Southland Conference

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.