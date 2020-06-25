Advertisement

Gov. Abbott pauses reopening phases

(KWTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday Texas will halt future phases of “Open Texas” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families. The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

Businesses that are currently allowed to operate under previous phases may continue to operate at already allowed occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to Gov. Abbott.

“I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

Texas was currently in phase III of “Open Texas.”

To view the guidelines and phases established by “Open Texas,” click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From the Ground Up: Ground Beef Demand Surges During Pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
It’s safe to say that most of us have eaten more at home than normal during the outbreak of the Coronavirus and that has been challenging for some folks that just don’t cook a lot. But apparently, ground meat doesn’t intimidate inexperienced cooks like some meat cuts do.

News

A&M police: Releasing video of Sul Ross statue vandalism would ‘jeopardize’ investigation

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
University police are asking the Texas Attorney General to make a decision on releasing the video

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Breaking

Governor Abbott issues new executive order for some Texas counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Governor Abbott issues a new executive order for major county hospitals in Texas.

Latest News

News

Could the City of College Station mandate masks soon?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The City of College Station will consider mandating face masks inside all businesses at Thursday’s virtual city council meeting.

News

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Austin, Waller Counties through sunrise Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ausitn and Waller Counties until 6am Thursday, June 25th

News

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Tests are available but finding one that's affordable or free could be a challenge. Here's a few ideas to help.

News

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation of 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
M.C. Harris High School holds graduation at Merrill Green Stadium

VOD Recordings

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation

Updated: 14 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 14 hours ago