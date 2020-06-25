Gov. Abbott pauses reopening phases

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday Texas will halt future phases of “Open Texas” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families. The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

Businesses that are currently allowed to operate under previous phases may continue to operate at already allowed occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to Gov. Abbott.

“I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

Texas was currently in phase III of “Open Texas.”

To view the guidelines and phases established by “Open Texas,” click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.