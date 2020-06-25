Governor Abbott issues new executive order for some Texas counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Abbott issued an executive order Thursday for Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis county hospitals, postponing all elective surgeries and procedures to help increase hospital capacity during the pandemic.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients.”

In the executive order, Governor Abbott added a provision to add or subtract counites from the list moving forward as cases spike in other counties. The order also specified that procedures can be performed if they do not diminish hospital capacity.

Failure to comply with the executive order will result in a maximum fine of $1,000.

Governor Abbott continued to press Texans so practice social distancing and good hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing,” said Abbott.

The executive order also extended the disaster declaration for all Texas counties.

