Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A 7-year-old Florida boy received 19 stitches after he was bitten in the leg by what his mother believes may have been a bull shark on a trip to the beach.

The 7-year-old, only identified as Jacob, sustained three wounds to his leg Monday after he says he went into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, and an animal bit him.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said Jacob’s mother, only identified as Ethel.

When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.
When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.(Source: WSVN/CNN)

Ethel says when Jacob was attacked, he didn’t shed a tear. Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and he was then taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

"He was cool, calm and collect[ed]. I, on the other hand, was a mess," Ethel said.

By the markings left behind, Jacob’s mother believes a small bull shark may have been responsible for her son’s injuries. Fishing Capt. Stan Staffan agrees.

"When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active," Staffan said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."

Jacob’s mother says she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their kids to the park. She says the attack was no one’s fault, but she wants to make sure parents keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

"I just don't want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it's closed off that they're safe there," she said. "Had that been a toddler, it would have been a lot worse."

Neither Jacob nor his mom hold a grudge against the animal that bit him, but the 7-year-old says his grandmother has her own plans if they ever catch it.

"To fry it and chop it up and eat it," he said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Could the City of College Station mandate masks soon?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The City of College Station will consider mandating face masks inside all businesses at Thursday’s virtual city council meeting.

News

FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Austin, Waller Counties through sunrise Thursday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Shel Winkley
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ausitn and Waller Counties until 6am Thursday, June 25th

News

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Tests are available but finding one that's affordable or free could be a challenge. Here's a few ideas to help.

News

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation of 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
M.C. Harris High School holds graduation at Merrill Green Stadium

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Mom warns other parents after son bitten by possible shark at Fla. beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

VOD Recordings

Bryan ISD holds first high school graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Updated: 2 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Online Petition for Fask Masks in BCS

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A new Justice Department indictment says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information.

News

More Rain Coming Thursday & Friday, Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Brazos Valley between June 25th and 26th, 2020.