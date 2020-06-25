Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say when the officer approached one of the cars, a woman got out of the driving seat, lunged at him and stabbed him. She then stabbed the driver of the other car. The officer fatally shot her. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved or details about the conditions of the officer and driver who were taken to a hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty" regardless.