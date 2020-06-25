Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and is pausing the state's aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone. Abbott has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban issued Thursday applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a May 30 “Black Lives Matter” demonstration. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey of Austin was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief, riot, and interference with public duties. The DPS says monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, were damaged and some DPS troopers were injured during the demonstration. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called in the National Guard afterward to help protect the Capitol and reinforce state and local law enforcement officers.

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say when the officer approached one of the cars, a woman got out of the driving seat, lunged at him and stabbed him. She then stabbed the driver of the other car. The officer fatally shot her. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved or details about the conditions of the officer and driver who were taken to a hospital.