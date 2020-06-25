Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say a 47-year-old Texas man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering. Terry Toller turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office Thursday after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff. Prosecutors say Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but that was dropped to the misdemeanor. Toller's lawyer says he never touched Wolff and the case was overblown.

UNDATED (AP) — Chuck E Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing. Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings. The company says it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.