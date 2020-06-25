Advertisement

Another couple rounds of rain and storms before the weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms in between here and downtown Houston have led to some flooding early Thursday. Most of us look dry to begin the day, but keep the rain gear handy! A few spotty showers are possible this morning, but we should see a pretty sizable break in the rain ahead of what could be another round of storms this afternoon. Scattered coverage continues into the early evening, but like yesterday, sunset should bring the end to any rain we see today. One more disturbance could fling some extra moisture our way Friday, with hi-res models getting the rain party started a little earlier (mid-morning into early afternoon) Friday.

Right now, we’re expecting things to wind down by the evening Friday. Throw in some heavy haze from our much-advertised Saharan dust, some sunshine, and a daily shot at afternoon downpours, and you’ve got the weekend! Keep the outdoor plans, but know they could bring some quick soakers in the afternoon, especially. High pressure looks to take over toward next week, and we may even approach the triple digits before Independence Day.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and non-severe storms. High: 85. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

