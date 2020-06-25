Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas puts reopening on 'pause' as virus cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and is pausing the state's aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone. Abbott has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban issued Thursday applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

AP-US-EL-PASO-FATAL-CRASH

7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

BC-CHUCK E. CHEESE-BANKRUPTCY

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing. Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings. The company says it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.

TEXAS POLICE SHOOTING-CRASH

Police: Texas officer fatally shoots woman who stabbed him

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say when the officer approached one of the cars, a woman got out of the driving seat, lunged at him and stabbed him. She then stabbed the driver of the other car. The officer fatally shot her. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved or details about the conditions of the officer and driver who were taken to a hospital.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

Arrest made in Texas capitol vandalism

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a May 30 “Black Lives Matter” demonstration. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey of Austin was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief, riot, and interference with public duties. The DPS says monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, were damaged and some DPS troopers were injured during the demonstration. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called in the National Guard afterward to help protect the Capitol and reinforce state and local law enforcement officers.

TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT

Judge cites pandemic in rejecting lawsuit over Texas voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty" regardless.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS

DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans. Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge against the 21-year old suspect will include Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, the 36-year-old who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso. He said Wednesday that it will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUDGE'S-HAND-SMACKED

Texas judge: Irate man smacked his hand over facemask appeal

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A prominent Texas judge says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering. A spokeswoman for Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county's top non-judicial official, said the man was berating a store cashier who was asking him to wear a mask Wednesday, when Wolff intervened. Wolff had ordered businesses to require face coverings as an anti-coronavirus measure and was explaining the need for them to the man. The spokeswoman says Wolff offered the man his card, but the man smacked the card out of his hand and left. Wolff followed him outside, got his license plate number and turned it over to the Bexar County Sheriff.

LOBBYIST-INVESTOR FRAUD

Lobbyist Abramoff charged in cryptocurrency fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. officials say Jack Abramoff, a once-powerful lobbyist who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, has been charged in a San Francisco court in an investor fraud case involving cryptocurrency and lobbying disclosure. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Thursday Abramoff of Silverr Spring, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy charges and could face up to five years in jail. In 2006, Abramoff pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging influence peddling probe that touched Capitol Hill and the Interior Department. He was convicted of conspiracy and other charges and served four years in prison. Abramoff could not immediately be reached for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL QUARANTINES

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. What was presented Wednesday as a “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from states including Florida and Texas will be affected beginning Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. The announcement comes as summer travel to beaches, parks and New York City would normally swing into high gear.