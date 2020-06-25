Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas putting reopening on 'pause' as virus cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

AP-US-EL-PASO-FATAL-CRASH

7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUDGE'S-HAND-SMACKED

Texas man cited with disorderly conduct over mask dispute

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say a 47-year-old Texas man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering. Terry Toller turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office Thursday after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff. Prosecutors say Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but that was dropped to the misdemeanor. Toller's lawyer says he never touched Wolff and the case was overblown.

AP-US-CHUCK-E.-CHEESE-BANKRUPTCY

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Chuck E Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing. Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings. The company says it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.

TEXAS POLICE SHOOTING-CRASH

Police: Texas officer fatally shoots woman who stabbed him

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say when the officer approached one of the cars, a woman got out of the driving seat, lunged at him and stabbed him. She then stabbed the driver of the other car. The officer fatally shot her. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved or details about the conditions of the officer and driver who were taken to a hospital.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-TERRORIZING CHARGE

2 Louisiana environmentalists face 'terrorizing' charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana environmental activists face criminal charges for leaving a box of plastic pellets at a lobbyist's home in December. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade turned themselves into the Baton Rouge Police Department Thursday. The plastic pellets, also called nurdles, were found in Texas bays near a plastic manufacturing facility owned by Formosa Plastics. Rolfes was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. McIntosh faces a charge of principal to terrorizing. A lawyer representing the women said the charges have “zero legal merit.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

Man charged with vandalizing Texas Capitol during protest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey of Austin was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties. The DPS says monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, were damaged and some DPS troopers were injured during the demonstration. Godsey's attorney says the felony charge arose from “one alleged act of graffiti,” and that her client wasn't involved in a riot.

TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT

Judge cites pandemic in rejecting lawsuit over Texas voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty" regardless.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS

DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans. Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge against the 21-year old suspect will include Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, the 36-year-old who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso. He said Wednesday that it will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.

