Milam County Judge will require masks in public places

Declaration goes into effect at 12:01 A.M. Monday, June 29
Milam Must Mask
Milam Must Mask
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday, Milam County residents and visitors in the county will be required to wear a mask in public places.

That came from a second disaster declaration signed today by Milam County Judge Steve Young.

Young prefaced the declaration by saying, “As your county judge, one of my responsibilities is to do everything I can to keep you safe.”

Judge Young says the order will go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on Monday, June 29.

“This disaster order will require, among other things, that everyone wear a mask,” Young explains.

He regrettably admits the the burden of the declaration will likely fall on local business owners.

“I hate that part,” Young concedes, “but that’s the best I can do under the governor’s orders.”

He says the move just makes sense like wearing your seat belt in the car or wearing a hard hat on a construction site.

Young says business owners that do not have masks to provide for customers who try to enter without a mask can reach out to the county government for masks.

Exceptions to the rule include: exercising outdoors, driving alone or with passengers from your household, if it poses a physical or mental health safety risk, pumping gas, doing outdoor activities, or entering secure places like banks or government buildings.

Judge Young encourages using disposable face masks less than 3 times and washing reusable face masks daily.

Young reluctantly says any business owner found to be non-compliant will be assessed a $1,000 fine.

Young concluded the announcement by saying, “I’m trying to do whatever I can as your county judge to ensure the safety of all of us.”

Watch the full announcement in the player below.

Posted by Moving Milam Forward on Thursday, June 25, 2020

