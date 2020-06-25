Milam County Judge will require masks in public places
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday, Milam County residents and visitors in the county will be required to wear a mask in public places.
That came from a second disaster declaration signed today by Milam County Judge Steve Young.
Young prefaced the declaration by saying, “As your county judge, one of my responsibilities is to do everything I can to keep you safe.”
Judge Young says the order will go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on Monday, June 29.
“This disaster order will require, among other things, that everyone wear a mask,” Young explains.
He regrettably admits the the burden of the declaration will likely fall on local business owners.
“I hate that part,” Young concedes, “but that’s the best I can do under the governor’s orders.”
He says the move just makes sense like wearing your seat belt in the car or wearing a hard hat on a construction site.
Young says business owners that do not have masks to provide for customers who try to enter without a mask can reach out to the county government for masks.
Exceptions to the rule include: exercising outdoors, driving alone or with passengers from your household, if it poses a physical or mental health safety risk, pumping gas, doing outdoor activities, or entering secure places like banks or government buildings.
Judge Young encourages using disposable face masks less than 3 times and washing reusable face masks daily.
Young reluctantly says any business owner found to be non-compliant will be assessed a $1,000 fine.
Young concluded the announcement by saying, “I’m trying to do whatever I can as your county judge to ensure the safety of all of us.”
