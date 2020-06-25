More Rain Coming Thursday & Friday, Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Additional wet weather is in the forecast for the Brazos Valley. While it may not reach everyone each day, scattered rain, non-severe thunderstorms, and pockets of very heavy rain are expected through the end of the work week.

THURSDAY:

With a still wind overnight, high humidity, and a saturated ground; patchy fog may start the day for some on either side of the sunrise hour. At the same time, a band of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. By midday, that strip of heavy rain slides toward the Upper Texas Coast and moves inland through 2pm.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon (KBTX)

As midday turns into mid-afternoon, a scattered strip of rain and rumbles is expected to begin across the far south reaches of the area (Austin, Waller, Montgomery Counties). From there, that broken band of rain steadily works northbound until it can go no more -- which should come sometime between 6pm and 8pm. Above is a view of what the radar could look like Thursday. Here is the latest timeline for the Brazos Valley:

2pm - 3pm: Rain develops across the south side of the area

3pm - 5pm: Most active time for weather locally. Heavy rain, non-severe thunderstorms, breezy / gusty wind possible

6pm - 8pm: Rain and thunderstorm activity slowly dwindles in coverage

All in, all done: some pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain, a couple spots may collect 1″ to 2″ of localized heavy rain, and others are left high and dry for the day.

FRIDAY:

A disturbance located in the Southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday evening is expected to crawl out of the open waters by early Friday morning. Rain is expected at some point in the day -- the question becomes: where exactly will that rainmaker crawl out of the open waters. The window currently looks like somewhere between San Antonio and the Brazos Valley.

If that track is further east: widespread rain -- some heavy -- is expected for (at least) the Central and Western Brazos Valley through a better part of the day.

If that track is further west -- closer to I-35 -- scattered rain and a few downpours will be possible from time-to-time as we close out the week

Trends will need to be monitored over the next 24 to 36 hours, but this may be a welcomed rain event for those west of the Brazos River who have missed most of the recent rainfall to grace the area.

72 hour forecast for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

By the way, that plume of Saharan dust is still a thing. Rain would help “wash out” the sky for a bit before more dust swings into the area through the weekend.

(2/2) Hazy skies increase through the day Thursday, reach a peak Friday, and then may get a chance to slowly turn to a light haze through the weekend in #bcstx.



Scattered rain is in the forecast (at least Thu / Fri) which may help clear our air space for a bit pic.twitter.com/YcHjFecePG — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 24, 2020

