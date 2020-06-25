Advertisement

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions

(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. The people told The Associated Press that an announcement is expected later Thursday.

The Aug. 6 exhibition game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. The league was able to conduct free agency, the draft and several owners meetings remotely, and it recently began reopening team facilities that were shut in late March, albeit on a limited basis.

Ten men were scheduled to be enshrined in the Canton, Ohio, hall on Aug. 8; the hall has an increased class of 20 this year in commemoration of the NFL’s centennial. No date has been set for when any inductions will occur.

