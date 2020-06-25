Nominate a “Woman Who Leads” for SARC Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley is beginning a series called “Women Who Lead,” and organizers want you to nominate the female leaders in your life.

The world needs more women stepping into their power and lead[ing] the change they want to see.

To nominate someone you know, email your nomination and a photo of the nominee to reachingout@sarcbv.org.

