Nominate a “Woman Who Leads” for SARC Brazos Valley
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley is beginning a series called “Women Who Lead,” and organizers want you to nominate the female leaders in your life.
The world needs more women stepping into their power and lead[ing] the change they want to see.
To nominate someone you know, email your nomination and a photo of the nominee to reachingout@sarcbv.org.
