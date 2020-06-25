Advertisement

NYPD officer faces charges over alleged use of chokehold during arrest

An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.
An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.(NYPD/CNN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who was suspended after putting a man in what authorities said was a banned chokehold now faces criminal charges.

The NYPD says officer David Afanador was arrested Thursday on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation over an altercation last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk.

Three men, including the man who was apprehended, were involved in an argument with police.

Video showed Afanador with his arm wrapped around a man’s neck for several seconds during an arrest.

The NYPYD’s Internal Affairs Bureau launched an investigation after video of the arrest surfaced on social media. The NYPD then released body camera footage of the incident.

Afanador, who has been on the force for 15 years, was suspended without pay.

This is the second time Afanador has faced criminal charges. He was previously acquitted in 2016 for a case where he was accused of pistol-whipping a teenage suspect and breaking his teeth.

According to records from the city's civilian complaint review board, he has had previous complaints against him involving use of force.

He was exonerated in seven of the eight complaint cases.

The man who was held by the officer isn’t facing any charges and is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

