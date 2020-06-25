Advertisement

Rock Prairie Behavioral Health to permanently close

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local psychiatric hospital has announced it will soon permanently close its facility in College Station, KBTX confirmed on Thursday.

It’s unclear when exactly Rock Prairie Behavioral Health will close its doors, but James Wilfer, Interim Chief Executive Officer, tells News 3′s Rusty Surette it will happen in the next couple of months and the facility has already stopped admitting new patients.

Wilfer declined to answer additional questions but said the closure was “due to declined census and continued financial loss.”

The hospital’s closure is certain to have a significant impact on mental health services that are already stretched thin across the Brazos Valley.

“This is a huge blow to the community,” said Angela Bates, President of the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “Now people who need help may have to drive one or two hours to other nearby communities for these services. And it’s going to be taxing on law enforcement agencies who will also have to transfer patients out-of-town.”

KBTX reached out to Rock Prairie Behavioral Health’s corporate office, Strategic Behavioral Health, but they had no further comment on the matter.

The city of College Station said last year the company failed in 2017 and 2018 to meet employment requirements outlined in tax incentives provided by the city.

Rock Prairie Behavioral Health opened in April of 2014 and has provided behavioral and mental health services to area children, adults, seniors, and families through a variety of treatments and programs.

In a March 2020 interview with KBTX, a member of the Rock Prairie Behavioral Health team said he was seeing an uptick in the number of people in the area who were experiencing depression and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

