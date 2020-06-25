Advertisement

SHSU athletics COVID-19 Update

(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In preparation for the fall season, the Sam Houston State University Athletics Department is closely monitoring student athletes returning to campus. On Wednesday, June 16, the Athletics Department announced three of 53 student athletes initially screened for COVID-19, tested positive after their arrival on Monday, June 15. 

A second round of testing was conducted on June 22, and four more student athletes tested positive bringing the total to seven out of 60.

In addition to testing, all athletes were placed in quarantine for seven days before beginning voluntary workouts together. Due to the increase in positive cases and after consulting with the SHSU Student Health Center, Bearkat Athletics will be extending the quarantine period for an additional seven days.

The athletes who tested positive have been in isolation under the care of the Student Health Center and are being monitored for when they can be cleared. Student athletes are also required to complete a sports medicine athletic healthcare compliance training while in quarantine. 

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, athletes returning to campus on June 15 and testing negative for the virus will start voluntary workouts on Monday, June 29. All future groups will follow the same 14-day quarantine period.

Latest News

Sports

Bishop named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Pounds
Jon Bishop of the Texas A&M men’s track & field/cross country teams was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team, the organization announced on Thursday afternoon. It is the first of such honors for Bishop.

Sports

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies due to the coronvirus pandemic, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision.

Sports

Bombers Add 3 Hitters for 2020 Season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players to the roster for the summer. Outfielder’s Manny Garcia and Sam Thompson will join catcher Peyton Lewis in giving the Bombers offensive and defensive support.

Sports

Bombers Add 6 Players from Southland Conference

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of six players from the Southland Conference to help defend the TCL title during the 2020 season.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M has 7-1 odds to make College Football Playoff

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

Asa Lacy signs with Royals

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT

Sports

PLAY BALL!!!

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
Major League Baseball is set to return. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) informed the league on Tuesday that players will comply with commissioner Rob Manfred's imposed outline for a 2020 season. Players are set report for another version of "spring" training on July 1, and the league's imposed 60-game season will start July 24, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden reported Tuesday.

Sports

Asa Lacy signs with Royals

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals have signed all six of their draft picks, including first-rounder Asa Lacy, along with seven undrafted free agents that together give the rebuilding franchise one of the best incoming crops of first-year players in the majors.

Sports

No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
No federal charges planned in NASCAR noose incident, authorities say it may have been in speedway stall since October.

Sports

Three Aggies Named All-America Scholars by Golf Coaches Association

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Three members of the Texas A&M men’s golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.