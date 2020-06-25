SHSU athletics COVID-19 Update

In preparation for the fall season, the Sam Houston State University Athletics Department is closely monitoring student athletes returning to campus. On Wednesday, June 16, the Athletics Department announced three of 53 student athletes initially screened for COVID-19, tested positive after their arrival on Monday, June 15.

A second round of testing was conducted on June 22, and four more student athletes tested positive bringing the total to seven out of 60.

In addition to testing, all athletes were placed in quarantine for seven days before beginning voluntary workouts together. Due to the increase in positive cases and after consulting with the SHSU Student Health Center, Bearkat Athletics will be extending the quarantine period for an additional seven days.

The athletes who tested positive have been in isolation under the care of the Student Health Center and are being monitored for when they can be cleared. Student athletes are also required to complete a sports medicine athletic healthcare compliance training while in quarantine.

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, athletes returning to campus on June 15 and testing negative for the virus will start voluntary workouts on Monday, June 29. All future groups will follow the same 14-day quarantine period.