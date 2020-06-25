Stratus Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

Stratus Properties shares have declined 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.

