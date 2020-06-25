Advertisement

Suspect in two Burleson County business burglaries arrested

Whately is charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a burglary of two businesses in Caldwell.

The suspect, Jaquinton Deun Whatley, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a building.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says they received a call that a burglary was happening at a truck stop located on Highway 21 West in Caldwell. Police responded to the call and looked at surveillance footage of the incident, which showed both the suspect and his car.

While police were at the scene, the sheriff’s office received another call of another business burglary in progress on Highway 21 West.

Police responded to the second call and found the same person on their surveillance footage.

Deputies quickly found a vehicle matching the suspect’s and pulled it over. The person driving the car was wearing similar clothes to the suspect in the videos and deputies saw what they believed to be stolen items in plain view.

The case is under investigation by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

