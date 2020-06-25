Advertisement

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is warning Americans, flyers on the internet regarding face masks and disabled Americans are not legit.

Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

Many of these cards cite the Americans with Disabilities act and contain the Department of Justice seal.

Authorities say all official information issued on the topic is available on ADA.gov. Anything else should be considered fraudulent.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From the Ground Up: Ground Beef Demand Surges During Pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
It’s safe to say that most of us have eaten more at home than normal during the outbreak of the Coronavirus and that has been challenging for some folks that just don’t cook a lot. But apparently, ground meat doesn’t intimidate inexperienced cooks like some meat cuts do.

News

A&M police: Releasing video of Sul Ross statue vandalism would ‘jeopardize’ investigation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
University police are asking the Texas Attorney General to make a decision on releasing the video

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

Breaking

Gov. Abbott pauses reopening phases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday Texas will halt future phases of “Open Texas” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

National

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press
The epidemic in Congo began in August 2018.