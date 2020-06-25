Advertisement

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

‘It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous’
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is open to the idea of a second round of stimulus payments.

That possibility is on the negotiating table in Washington.

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” Trump said this week. “It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

However, some of the 160 million Americans who got money in the initial $2 trillion economic response could be left out.

This time around, the administration is pushing for a more limited approach, which would have a better chance of getting GOP support in Congress.

Congressional lawmakers are expected to weigh another economic spending bill late next month.

Lawmakers could also consider extending unemployment benefits, more support for small businesses and funding for states and cities.

There is broad agreement something must be done, but Republicans are divided on the specifics.

There’s also disagreement among Republicans about whether the next set of moves should include more direct stimulus payments.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SBOE rep on plan for fall semester

Updated: 25 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Chamber on recovery "pause"

Updated: 27 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

News

Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

News

Rock Prairie Behavioral Health to permanently close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The hospital’s closure is certain to have a significant impact on mental health services that are already stretched thin across the Brazos Valley.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.