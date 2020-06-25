Advertisement

Two men shot in overnight shooting in Navasota

navasota shooting
navasota shooting(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - One man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Navasota.

According to city officials, two men were working on a car at the 700 block of Dorris Street around 1 a.m. when two-three men approached them. Witnesses on scene told KBTX the suspects wanted money and pushed the victims to the ground.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was flown to a College Station hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Navasota Police are still investigating the incident. They’re asking anyone with any information to give them a call at (936) 825-6410.

