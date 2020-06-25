Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise in the Brazos Valley, we know many of you are wondering where you can go for a test if you come in contact with someone who is positive. The state of Texas created this page to make it easy to find testing in your area, but as of Wednesday, online registration was disabled, callers were facing wait times greater than 30 minutes, and its interactive map is missing the most up-to-date information about free local testing.

To find out if there is free testing available in your area, we suggest getting in touch with your local county or city officials and asking them if they’re aware of any that are scheduled. Many of those municipalities will post that information on their social media or web pages.

For example, Madison County has posted this flyer on its web page about free walk-up testing that will be available on Monday, June 29.

The Roberston County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page there will be free walk-up testing available next week at two locations on Wednesday, July 1.

Lee County Emergency Management offered this reminder on its Facebook page of free testing that will be available to residents in Giddings on Thursday at the public library.

If there is no free testing available in your area, you should contact your local hospital or freestanding healthcare clinics to see if testing is offered at their facility. Some of those locations are offered on the TXCOVIDTEST.ORG page, but those will likely have an out of pocket cost. It may depend on your insurance and co-pays.

Remember, you can also call 2-1-1 for assistance on this or any other services you may need assistance with during this pandemic.

Options for testing in the Brazos County area include:

Integrity Urgent Care: 979-703-1832

Brazos Valley Urgent Care: 979-764-2882

SignatureCare ER: 979-213-5728

Physician’s Premier ER: 979-775-0911

CapRock ER: 979-314-2323

CHI: 979-731-5200

Baylor Scott and White: 979-207-3636

Health Point: 979-695-3400

You will need to call ahead to check for availability and pricing. The Brazos County Health Department does NOT offer COVID-19 testing.

