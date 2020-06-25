Advertisement

Where can you go for COVID-19 tests?

Tests are available but finding one that's affordable or free could be a challenge. Here's a few ideas to help.
Testing is available in the area but you'll likely have to do some homework to find the closest and most affordable place.
Testing is available in the area but you'll likely have to do some homework to find the closest and most affordable place.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise in the Brazos Valley, we know many of you are wondering where you can go for a test if you come in contact with someone who is positive. The state of Texas created this page to make it easy to find testing in your area, but as of Wednesday, online registration was disabled, callers were facing wait times greater than 30 minutes, and its interactive map is missing the most up-to-date information about free local testing.

Local health departments do NOT offer COVID-19 testing.

To find out if there is free testing available in your area, we suggest getting in touch with your local county or city officials and asking them if they’re aware of any that are scheduled. Many of those municipalities will post that information on their social media or web pages.

  • For example, Madison County has posted this flyer on its web page about free walk-up testing that will be available on Monday, June 29.
  • The Roberston County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page there will be free walk-up testing available next week at two locations on Wednesday, July 1.
  • Lee County Emergency Management offered this reminder on its Facebook page of free testing that will be available to residents in Giddings on Thursday at the public library.

If there is no free testing available in your area, you should contact your local hospital or freestanding healthcare clinics to see if testing is offered at their facility. Some of those locations are offered on the TXCOVIDTEST.ORG page, but those will likely have an out of pocket cost. It may depend on your insurance and co-pays.

Remember, you can also call 2-1-1 for assistance on this or any other services you may need assistance with during this pandemic.

Options for testing in the Brazos County area include:

  • Integrity Urgent Care: 979-703-1832
  • Brazos Valley Urgent Care: 979-764-2882
  • SignatureCare ER: 979-213-5728
  • Physician’s Premier ER: 979-775-0911
  • CapRock ER: 979-314-2323
  • CHI: 979-731-5200
  • Baylor Scott and White: 979-207-3636
  • Health Point: 979-695-3400

You will need to call ahead to check for availability and pricing. The Brazos County Health Department does NOT offer COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Names of victims of early morning fire released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

Bombers Add 6 Players from Southland Conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

St. Jude Dream Home raises $485,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

’Sul’ Ross statue back on display on Texas A&M campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M won’t require ACT/SAT scores for Spring, Summer, Fall 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County behind on census submissions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Brazos County behind on census submissions

News

Local blood center offering free antibody testing for donors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local Blood center providing free antibody testing after blood donation.

News

Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Robertson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Two walk-up testing sites are coming to Robertson County.

News

Treat of the Day: Officer Bustos-Lozano

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Officer Bustos-Lozano

News

College Station Noon Lions Club launch July 4 online donation drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Local Lions Club is co-hosting a donation campaign to celebrate the Fourth of July.