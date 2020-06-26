Advertisement

16 NBA players test positive as restart nears

NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)
NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)(WITN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.

Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The player names were not disclosed; some, such as Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana and Sacramento teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len have publicly acknowledged they have recently positive.

That was a 5.3% rate of positive tests leaguewide. The league did not announce results of testing on staffers and other members of team travel parties, all of whom are also part of the mandatory testing program.

The league and the union say that “any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”

Latest News

Sports

Tennessee athletic budget assumes football fans

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues.

Sports

2 more players withdraw from Travelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19.

Sports

Innovative Approach Nets Big Energy Savings at Kyle Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following an intensive effort to make Kyle Field state-of-the-art in terms of energy performance, Texas A&M saved $547,041 from April 2019 to March 2020.

Sports

Bombers Add 3 Northeast Players for 2020 Season

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of three players from the Northeast to help keep the TCL title in Bryan.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Hire Two Assistant Coaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers head coach James Dillard announced today the hiring of two assistant coaches in Boardman Adams and Dan Drullinger.

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Updated: 17 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Bishop named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Carraway signs with Cubs

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Former A&M Consolidated pitcher Burl Carraway has signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Sports

Trinity ISD suspends summer workouts due to pair of positive test

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A pair of high school athletic departments have suspended their summer workouts until July 6th. Trinity ISD has reported two positive cases and has shut things down, while Huntsville ISD is concerned over the high number of positive cases in their area and is going to wait until after the fourth of July holiday to resume.